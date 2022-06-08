Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Exploring Swap Deal Involving Romelu Lukaku And Milan Skriniar

According to CBS Sports, Chelsea could be set for a sensational swap deal transfer involving Milan Skriniar and Romelu Lukaku.

Thomas Tuchel's side are set to be very busy this summer.

With several players on the way out of the club, Chelsea will have plenty of money to spend.

One of the biggest names that could leave the club this summer is Romelu Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian striker joined Chelsea from Inter Milan less than one year ago for a whopping fee of £101.70million.

After a troublesome return to the Premier League, Lukaku could be headed for a quick return to Serie A and Inter Milan.

According to CBC Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, a sensational swap deal between Inter Milan and Chelsea could be on the cards.

Milan Skriniar & Romelu Lukaku Swap Deal A Possibility

Romelu Lukaku

Ben Jacobs has reported that Inter Milan are open to a swap deal involving Milan Skriniar heading to Chelsea with Lukaku going to Milan.

If Chelsea are not interested in the Slovakian centre-back, Inter Milan are said to be willing to offer Alessandro Bastoni to sweeten the deal.

Chelsea reportedly inquired about Lautaro Martinez but Inter Milan are not willing to include him in any deal.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Inter Milan are interested in taking Lukaku on loan. Chelsea, however, would only sanction a loan move if it makes financial sense.

