Chelsea express interest in Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico as Ben Chilwell alternative

Matt Debono

Chelsea have expressed an interested in signing Nicolas Tagliafico this summer from Ajax, according to Sky Sports. 

Frank Lampard is on the hunt for a new left-back this summer as he looks for a long-term replacement to replace Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso, which has seen club-captain Cesar Azpilicueta fill the void for large parts of the 19/20 season. 

Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell has been marked as the number one target but Chelsea have identified an alternative to the England international.

skysports-tagliafico-alonso_5064535
Credit: Sky Sports

As per Sky Sports, the Blues have expressed an interest in signing the 27-year-old this summer, which could see him join Hakim Ziyech in west London.

Tagliafico recorded five goals and five assists in 38 appearances for Ajax last season and has made 25 appearances for the Argentina national team.

His contract with the Dutch side runs until the summer of 2022, and has been reported to be available for £22.4 million this summer.

Chelsea are also interested in Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon, with their valuation of Ben Chilwell far apart from the Foxes. 

However, there is still hope for the Blues in pursuit of the England international as the Premier League side are believed to have 'softened' their demands for Chilwell, after they initially wanted £80 million for the defender. 

As Lampard prepares for the new season that is just under five weeks away, it is clear Chelsea are planning for all possibilities in the transfer window. 

