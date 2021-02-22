Chelsea express interest in Manchester United's Dean Henderson following goalkeeper's lack of minutes this season

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson following his struggles for regular game time this campaign.

Since penning a fresh five-year deal with United in the summer following a successful loan spell at Sheffield United, the 23-year-old's frustrations have grown over the course of the season after playing second fiddle to club regular David De Gea between the sticks.

According to Manchester Evening News, the England international will seek a move away from Old Trafford in the summer if he isn't made first-choice goalkeeper next season.

Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all monitoring Henderson's situation in Manchester, with there being suggestions that the United academy product has 'no intention' of remaining as a mere backup to De Gea, who's been the first-choice goalkeeper at the club for a decade.

It may be worth noting however, that a permanent move away from United in the summer could prove to be difficult for Henderson, who's market value stands close to £40million, owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goalkeeper is thought to have expressed his concerns to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who's only handed Henderson two starts in the league this season, not one since the turn of the year.

Despite his appearances being restricted to cup games in general, Henderson has kept 7 shutouts in 12 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

It is a common belief among some senior figures at the club that De Gea's incredible wages are proving to be barrier in Henderson's route into the starting XI and that the Spaniard, who turned 30 in November, needs to be moved on at the end of the season.

Solskjaer has publicly stated that Henderson will be the club's next number one, but given De Gea's form in general over the past few years, the Norwegian boss would draw massive criticism if he fails to keep his man at the club past the summer.

