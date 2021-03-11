Chelsea eye Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as possible Christian Pulisic replacement

Chelsea are poised to revisit their interest in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman if Christian Pulisic wants to leave the club.

They have been long-term admirers of the Frenchman as they monitored the 24-year-old when Callum Hudson-Odoi was linked with a switch to Germany.

Now the Blues could again explore the option of bringing Coman to west London if Pulisic opts to head for the exit at Chelsea.

As per the Mail, Chelsea have kept close tabs on Coman and he is a 'prime candidate' to replace Pulisic.

Coman has two years left on his current deal once the current campaign completes and is yet to extend his deal, despite Bayern's willingness.

Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in the France international.

Pulisic's future has come into question over his lack of playing time and he has been linked with a possible summer departure.

Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Liverpool are all on alert with the American happy to see out the season to assess his situation under Thomas Tuchel.

He has only started one of Tuchel's opening 11 games in charge and could seek for a transfer away after his £58 million move in 2019.

Tuchel has no issues with the Blues winger and has admitted that his treatment has been 'unfair' in recent weeks.

He said: "I can say nothing else but good things about him.

"Maybe his biggest problem is that I know him from Dortmund and I think he started only in the cup games. It is my responsibility and it is a bit unfair but I know what impact he can have in the last 20 or 30 minutes.

"He was a bit unlucky in the last few games. It isn't a lack of trust or quality, it is just that he will have to be patient."

