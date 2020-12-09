Chelsea eye Declan Rice in January move to boost Premier League title charge

Chelsea will look to move for Declan Rice in the January transfer window in order to strengthen the midfield options in pursuit of a Premier League title.

The Blues were heavily linked with the West Ham midfielder in the previous summer window, but were unable to complete a deal for the 21-year-old due to lack of sufficient outgoings.

Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

According to The Transfer Window Podcast, reported interest continues from the Chelsea hierarchy, with the Blues likely to continue their pursuit of the England international in January despite a large fee being demanded by his club West Ham.

Frank Lampard reportedly views Rice as the final piece of the jigsaw to his first-team squad in their bid to secure silverware in his second year at the club as manager, with the Blues sitting third in the Premier League so far this season.

With links with the young England midfielder increasing, doubts have been raised over the future of Billy Gilmour, but Lampard has insisted that his long-term future remains in west London.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube