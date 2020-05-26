Absolute Chelsea
Report: Chelsea identify transfer alternative to Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho

Matt Debono

Chelsea have shortlisted FC Porto winger Jesus Corona as an alternative transfer option to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Frank Lampard's side are looking to bolster their attacking options and have already done so following the agreement for Hakim Ziyech.

But the Blues are continuing to plan for all eventualities in the market, and have targeted Porto star Jesus Corona as an alternative option.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea scouts have identified the Mexican as a potential option.

Manchester United are believed to be leading the race for Jadon Sancho this summer, with the England international valued at over £100 million.

Corona, 27, is a versatile right-sided player who can play both as a winger and as a wing-back.

He is rated at £26 million, a much cheaper option for Chelsea which could prove to be attractive following the affect of the coronavirus on the club's finances.

In 41 appearances for the Portuguese club this season, Corona has two goals and 17 assists.

Inter Milan and Sevilla have also enquired about Corona.

Chelsea are set lose Willian and Pedro this summer with the duo out-of-contract in west London, and replacements will be look to be brought in. 

