Chelsea target £20M move for Manchester City defender John Stones

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a move for Manchester City defender John Stones this summer.

Frank Lampard is looking to improve on his defence after the Blues conceded 79 goals in all competitions in the 2019/20 season.

Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori [despite a lack of opportunities in recent months] have shown weakness this season and Lampard wants to shore up the leaky backline.

Pep Guardiola's side recently confirmed the signing of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth for £41 million, which sees Stones fall further down the pecking order at the Etihad.

And according to the Mirror, Manchester City are prepared to take a huge loss on the defender and Chelsea are prepared to make a £20 million bid for the England international if City are prepared to sell him for a cut price.

Stones only joined the Citizens four seasons ago for a heavy £47 million, but City are now ready to let the centre-back go.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with West Ham's Declan Rice, formerly of the Blues' academy, while Brighton defender Ben White's name has also been touted around.

Lampard admitted that he knows where to improve this summer, and the defence is set to be critically looked at ahead of the new season.

"It is our job to go away to see what happens and see if we can improve. In a football sense, I feel like I know where we can. But now it is time to look at that."

