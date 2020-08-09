Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea target £20M move for Manchester City defender John Stones

Matt Debono

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a move for Manchester City defender John Stones this summer. 

Frank Lampard is looking to improve on his defence after the Blues conceded 79 goals in all competitions in the 2019/20 season. 

Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori [despite a lack of opportunities in recent months] have shown weakness this season and Lampard wants to shore up the leaky backline. 

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-real-madrid

Pep Guardiola's side recently confirmed the signing of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth for £41 million, which sees Stones fall further down the pecking order at the Etihad. 

And according to the Mirror, Manchester City are prepared to take a huge loss on the defender and Chelsea are prepared to make a £20 million bid for the England international if City are prepared to sell him for a cut price. 

Stones only joined the Citizens four seasons ago for a heavy £47 million, but City are now ready to let the centre-back go. 

Chelsea have been strongly linked with West Ham's Declan Rice, formerly of the Blues' academy, while Brighton defender Ben White's name has also been touted around. 

Lampard admitted that he knows where to improve this summer, and the defence is set to be critically looked at ahead of the new season.

"It is our job to go away to see what happens and see if we can improve. In a football sense, I feel like I know where we can. But now it is time to look at that."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pedro pens official farewell message to Chelsea

Pedro has taken to social media to write his farewell message as he leaves Chelsea after five years at the club.

Matt Debono

Chelsea are a 'work in progress', says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea remain a 'work in progress' after reflecting on his first season in charge at the club.

Matt Debono

Willy Caballero wants to keep no.1 shirt at Chelsea after replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga as first choice

Willy Caballero has revealed he wants to continue being the number one for Chelsea after becoming the preferred choice in recent weeks.

Matt Debono

Reece James and N'Golo Kante earn praise from Frank Lampard post-Bayern defeat

Chelsea duo Reece James and N'Golo Kante have been praised by Frank Lampard for their performances despite the Blues losing 4-1 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea 'will be back stronger' next season

Frank Lampard insists his Chelsea side will be back next season stronger after their 2019/20 campaign came to an end.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard knows where Chelsea can improve in summer transfer window

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted he knows where to strengthen this summer as the Blues look to build on a solid first year under his leadership.

Matt Debono

Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea: Blues' last-16 exit from Champions League confirmed

Chelsea exit from the Champions League in the round of 16 was confirmed after they were beaten 4-1 by Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Saturday night.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea | Champions League

The team news is in from the Allianz Arena ahead of the last-16 tie between Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the Champions League.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League on Saturday 8th August and it will be refereed by Ovidiu Haţegan at the Allianz Arena.

Matt Debono

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Saturday night at the Allianz Arena.

Ben Davies