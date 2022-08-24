Skip to main content

Chelsea Eye Up Edmond Tapsoba If The Wesley Fofana Deal Falls Through

Thomas Tuchel looks to bring in a second centre-back this summer after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to free transfers, Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen seems to be the next target.

Chelsea continues to pursue Leicester City defender Wesely Fofana but after a third bid of £70 million declined they may have to look elsewhere. 

Tapsoba

According to Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sports, Edmond Tapsoba is now on Chelsea's potential list of signings if the club were to fail in bringing in Fofana.

Tapsoba joined Bayer Leverkusen back in 2019 where he has become a constant starter for the German side. The 23-year-old still has another four years left on his contract which would cause the Blues to pay the full price.  

Thomas Tuchel has already brought in 33-year-old Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli who has already come into the Chelsea squad and made an instant impact. However, Koulibaly will miss the Blue's next game against Leicester after receiving a red card in the 3-0 defeat to Leeds. 

Koulibaly

By bringing in another centre-back, Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah is having to look for a loan move in order to get regular game-time. RB Leipzig, Spurs, Roma and Inter Milan are amongst the names looking to take the defender off Chelsea's hands for a season-long loan. 

