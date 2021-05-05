Chelsea eyeing three key areas to address in summer window - Marquinhos, Sancho and Lukaku linked

Chelsea are ready to bring in at least three new signings to address key areas in Thomas Tuchel's squad this summer.

They are ready to build on their solid start to life under the German which has seen them almost clinch a top four spot in the Premier League. Chelsea are also in the FA Cup final and are on the verge of progressing into the Champions League final.

And Chelsea are set to back Tuchel this summer in the transfer window, a reward for his excellent start since his arrival in January.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

As per the Kevin Palmer of the Sunday World, Chelsea are 'looking to target' three key areas in the team this summer.

A central defender, a winger and a centre-forward have all been identified as key areas by Tuchel.

Central Defender

Chelsea want a new centre-back this summer. Thiago Silva is expected to sign a new deal this summer, while Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are set to be offered new deals.

But they want a new defender. Several stars have been linked including Niklas Sule of Bayern Munich and Jose Gimenez of Atletico Madrid.

However as per Palmer's report, Tuchel has recommended defender Marquinhos who he worked with at PSG.

Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Winger

Chelsea also reportedly want a new winger this summer with Roman Abramovich set to splash the cash. Jadon Sancho is 'emerging as a top target' for the Blues.

Sancho is 'keen to return to England this summer' and a deal could be struck at a price of around £75 million.

Liverpool are also keen on Sacho but 'Chelsea are confident they can offer a better financial package to the player and they may also be able to guarantee Champions League football that may be lacking at Liverpool next season'.

Centre-Forward

Several stars have been linked with Chelsea this summer, most notably Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Aguero.

A deal for Haaland will be 'difficult' for Chelsea this summer and Lukaku is now emerging as a 'leading transfer target' for the Blues with Aguero viewed as a 'viable' alternative if the other two stars aren't available.

