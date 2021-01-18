Chelsea face Manchester United competition for summer target Declan Rice

Chelsea will have to fend off interest from Manchester United if they are to seal a transfer for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice anytime soon.

Rice, 21, has been heavily linked with a return back to his boyhood club in Chelsea in the summer, with the likes of Manchester United targeting him for the summer.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils are prepared to go head-to-head with the Blues for Rice's signature in the summer with a January switch looking increasingly unlikely.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with the England international but Rice wants to remain in the capital amid interest from Chelsea, a source close to the player has confirmed.

However, Rice is not expected to make a move in January and a summer move for the West Ham midfielder is more likely.

United, having already brought in Amad Diallo from Atalanta this month, are expected to have a quite window thereafter while Chelsea need to trim their wage bill before making any new acquisitions whatsoever.

Rice has emerged as one of the most talented midfielders in the Premier League with 13 international caps with England as well.

West Ham manager David Moyes isn't planning to let Rice leave anytime soon but despite the pandemic, Chelsea will have to pay up if they are to get the deal over the line, with Hammers hopeful that a £70 million fee would be enough to ward off interest from interested parties.

Despite operating as a holding midfielder during the entirety of his time at West Ham, Lampard is reportedly eyeing Rice as a long-term replacement for veteran defender Thiago Silva.

