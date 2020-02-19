Chelsea risk losing highly-rated youngster Samuel Iling-Junior - Bayern Munich, PSG & Ajax interested

Chelsea are facing the prospect of losing one of their most talented academy stars this summer as Samuel Iling-Junior's youth contract is set to expire.

The 16-year-old is the subject of interest from several clubs across Europe, and Chelsea could lose the youngster for just a small compensation fee.

As per the Football Insider, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Schalke and Ajax are all interested in the teenager.

Chelsea are braced for a whole host of clubs to come in for the winger, and the Blues are desperately trying to convince Iling-Junior to stay at the club.

Since the arrival of Frank Lampard and Jody Morris at Chelsea, they have bridged the gap between the academy doors and the first-team building. Getty Images

They will be hoping that following the chances which Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Reece James have all had at the club this season, they will be able to convince the 16-year-old to continue at Chelsea.

Iling-Junior has come through the academy at Cobham, and has played for the England U15s, U16's and most recently the U17s when he started for England when they won the Syrenka Cup in Poland back in September.

He has been a regular in the Chelsea U18s side in the domestic league, whilst also featuring for the young Blues in the UEFA Youth League this season.

Time is running out for Chelsea to keep hold of one their highest regarded talents coming through the ranks at the club, but Samuel Iling-Junior is keeping his options firmly open for the time being.

