Chelsea frontrunners to sign £90M-rated Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer

Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, after several interested clubs pulled out due to the £90 million asking price.

The 21-year-old is reportedly 'dreaming' of a Premier League move, and could be convinced to make the switch to west London, providing the Blues qualify for Champions League football.

The Blues have already had a busy summer with the signing of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has backed Havertz to be a success in the Premier league if the switch to Chelsea materialises.

Getty Images

According to Goal, Chelsea are leading the race to sign the attacking midfielder as a result of his price tag.

Havertz wants to move to play Champions League football, and has an agreement with Leverkusen to be sold, if the valuation is reached.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has admitted he is hoping that they can keep hold of their young prodigy beyond the summer transfer window.

"There is nothing specific, nothing to report. As of now, he is our player.

"We have our ideas, we know what he can do. I personally hope that he stays one more year. We have an agreement: if it works, he can go this summer."

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have reportedly ended their pursuit of Havertz until 2021 as they are unable to meet the asking price due to the financial constraints of the pandemic.

Chelsea are also keen on bringing in defensive reinforcements in the summer transfer window, with the club poised to make a bid for Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell.

