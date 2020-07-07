Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea frontrunners to sign £90M-rated Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer

Ben Davies

Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, after several interested clubs pulled out due to the £90 million asking price.

The 21-year-old is reportedly 'dreaming' of a Premier League move, and could be convinced to make the switch to west London, providing the Blues qualify for Champions League football.

The Blues have already had a busy summer with the signing of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has backed Havertz to be a success in the Premier league if the switch to Chelsea materialises.

GettyImages-1039195702.0.0
Getty Images

According to Goal, Chelsea are leading the race to sign the attacking midfielder as a result of his price tag.

Havertz wants to move to play Champions League football, and has an agreement with Leverkusen to be sold, if the valuation is reached.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has admitted he is hoping that they can keep hold of their young prodigy beyond the summer transfer window.

"There is nothing specific, nothing to report. As of now, he is our player. 

"We have our ideas, we know what he can do. I personally hope that he stays one more year. We have an agreement: if it works, he can go this summer."

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have reportedly ended their pursuit of Havertz until 2021 as they are unable to meet the asking price due to the financial constraints of the pandemic.

Chelsea are also keen on bringing in defensive reinforcements in the summer transfer window, with the club poised to make a bid for Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch/Live Stream Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening in the Premier League.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard hails Kurt Zouma and Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea hold on to beat Crystal Palace

Frank Lampard acknowledged the difference that Kurt Zouma and Kepa Arrizabalaga made in the closing stages after the Blues held on to beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Giroud, Pulisic and Abraham secure Chelsea 3-2 win against Crystal Palace

Chelsea held on to secure another victory to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification, beating Crystal Palace by a narrow 3-2 scoreline at Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from Selhurst Park, ahead of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel across London to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday 7th July and it will be refereed by David Coote at Selhurst Park.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard insists 'there is more to come' from Christian Pulisic amid Eden Hazard comparisons

Frank Lampard has praised the impact of Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic and believes that he has the potential to match the achievements of Eden Hazard in west London.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard remains coy on Jorginho return despite N'Golo Kante injury

Frank Lampard refused to comment on whether Jorginho will feature against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, despite the absence of Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante in midfield due to injury.

Ben Davies

Stat Attack: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday in the Premier League.

Ben Davies

Preview: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to south London on Tuesday to face Crystal Palace with the Blues looking to maintain momentum in the race for Champions League football next season.

Ben Davies

Kante, Kovacic and Tomori to miss Chelsea's trip to Crystal Palace

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League visit to Selhurst Park when they face Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy