Kai Havertz to Chelsea 'getting closer' after 'a lot of progress' was made overnight for the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder

Matt Debono

Chelsea are nearing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer. 

It has been a long-standing transfer saga over recent months which is set to be coming to an end before the end of August. 

The two clubs, Chelsea and Leverkusen, have been locked in discussions since the German club saw their Europa League campaign come to an end. 

A deadline has been set to August 28, the day that Leverkusen return to pre-season training, for a deal to be agreed and finalised so it therefore doesn't affect preparations. 

And now a deal looks to be closing in which will see Havertz sign a five-year-deal in west London with personal terms with the Blues already agreed.

As per ExWHUEmployee, a reliable source, 'a lot of progress' was made overnight between the two clubs as they continued negotiations for the 21-year-old. 

Leverkusen are believed to be holding out for €95 million after they lowered their demands, but Chelsea were reported to only be offering €85 million, €10 million short of their asking price. 

All parties remain relaxed that a deal will be completed this summer which will see Havertz become the most expensive German player of all-time, and will likely see him become the Blues' club-record signing. 

Chelsea are also working on deals for West Ham's Declan Rice and Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell as Frank Lampard looks to shape his squad ahead of their season opener against Brighton and Hove Albion on the south coast on September 14. 

