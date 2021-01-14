Chelsea give 'go ahead' to Fikayo Tomori to join AC Milan on loan

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Chelsea are ready to let Fikayo Tomori leave on loan in January and AC Milan are leading the race to sign the defender. 

The 23-year-old has been given the green light to depart on loan this month having only featured four times this season under Frank Lampard. 

Lampard confirmed earlier this month that the club were assessing Tomori's situation and that he would likely leave on loan.

tomori

"Situation with Fikayo is open at the moment. There is a possibility he could be going on loan to get games somewhere else. So that would have to be the solution for him and the club. That was part of my thinking of not starting him today.

"I gave him some minutes at the end but while we are looking at that I wanted to make sure it was the right thing for the club and for him and individually. So that’s why he didn’t start. But his attitude, even though he hasn’t played much recently, has been fantastic in training and in how he is."

Tomori, a favourite in west London, has been linked with a whole host of clubs including AC Milan, Leeds United and Newcastle United.

fbl-eng-lcup-tottenham-chelsea (4)

Now Sky in Italy, via Sempre Milan, report that Chelsea have given Tomori the go ahead to join AC Milan this month as the 23-year-old emerged as their first choice target following the injury to Strasbourg's Mohamed Simakan. 

It has been previously reported that Tomori could join the Italian side on an 18-month loan deal however it is uncertain how long the loan deal would last. 

Tomori is 'very close' to leaving Chelsea this month and it looks as though he could be heading to the San Siro to play under Stefano Pioli. 

