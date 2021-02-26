Chelsea give Thomas Tuchel 'green light' to land Erling Haaland this summer

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has received clearance from Roman Abramovich to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The 20-year-old is the subject of strong interest from the Blues as well as Manchester City and Real Madrid, who are also among the frontrunners to land the Norwegian forward.

Haaland has a €75 million release clause, however that doesn't become active until next summer but he could leave the club this summer if Borussia Dortmund don't qualify for the Champions League next season.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

And as per BILD, Tuchel has now been given the green light by Abramovich to sign an 'expensive dream player' who is Haaland.

The report claims that Dortmund 'doubt's that Chelsea is the club that attracts Haaland the most, while it also states that if Tuchel did land Haaland, he would annoy bosses Hans-Joachim Watzke and Michael Zorc following his managerial stint with the German club between 2015 and 2017.

Chelsea are reportedly ready for a big transfer window once again this summer, and Haaland is among the list of targets.

It has been reported that the Blues are emerging as 'strong contenders' to land Haaland and his teammate Jadon Sancho if Dortmund sell the pair this summer.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea are one of four clubs in England who can afford the 20-year-old this summer after his agent Mino Raiola provided an update on his future in Germany.

"It is obvious that everybody is looking at Erling as one of those potential new future stars because it's so difficult to do what he does at his age at his level.

"Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy [Haaland] and give the platform you would like after you've been in Dortmund… and four of those clubs are in [England].

"I don't think there's a sports director or trainer in the world who would say 'not interested'. It's like saying: 'Is there a Formula 1 team who would not be interested in having Lewis Hamilton?'"

