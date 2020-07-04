Chelsea target Kai Havertz 'dreams' of playing in the Premier League

Kai Havertz is reportedly dreaming of a move to the Premier League according to Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Wendell, handing Chelsea a boost in securing a potential transfer for the German this summer.

Chelsea are reportedly poised to make a move for the German midfielder to help bolster attacking options for Lampard, with the 21-year-old valued at £80 million.

The Blues have already signed another Bundesliga star in the shape of Timo Werner, who officially joined on July 1, and the club will hope that he can help convince his fellow German international on switching to Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz has made 30 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga scoring 12 goals and making 6 assists in the 2019/20 campaign. Getty Images

As quoted by The Sun, Brazilian left-back Wendell has claimed that Havertz' dream is to play for a club in the Premier League and backs him to be a success if the move materialises.

"Psychologically, the Germans are very focused people, they are very concentrated on what they want. If he goes to the Premier League, he will learn a lot.

"I think Kai dreams of playing there. He has that desire, and I think he decides to play in England he will be a success.

"He's a complete player. If you play him as a no.9 or no.10 a little bit behind, or if you put him out wide, he'll know what to do.

"He has a facility to understand what the manager wants. He finishes well with both feet. He's strong with his head, he has good technique."

However, Lampard has denied that any bids have been tabled for the German midfielder although confirming his admiration for the 21-year-old.

Despite the speculation surrounding the acquisition of Havertz, Lampard has backed Mason Mount to continue to play an important role in his Chelsea side and will not be surplus to requirements in the near future.

