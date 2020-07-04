Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea target Kai Havertz 'dreams' of playing in the Premier League

Ben Davies

Kai Havertz is reportedly dreaming of a move to the Premier League according to Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Wendell, handing Chelsea a boost in securing a potential transfer for the German this summer.

Chelsea are reportedly poised to make a move for the German midfielder to help bolster attacking options for Lampard, with the 21-year-old valued at £80 million.

The Blues have already signed another Bundesliga star in the shape of Timo Werner, who officially joined on July 1, and the club will hope that he can help convince his fellow German international on switching to Stamford Bridge.

kaihavertz-cropped_1opz0xl0xi8fg115u9g0dbo97s
Kai Havertz has made 30 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga scoring 12 goals and making 6 assists in the 2019/20 campaign.Getty Images

As quoted by The Sun, Brazilian left-back Wendell has claimed that Havertz' dream is to play for a club in the Premier League and backs him to be a success if the move materialises.

"Psychologically, the Germans are very focused people, they are very concentrated on what they want. If he goes to the Premier League, he will learn a lot.

"I think Kai dreams of playing there. He has that desire, and I think he decides to play in England he will be a success.

"He's a complete player. If you play him as a no.9 or no.10 a little bit behind, or if you put him out wide, he'll know what to do.

"He has a facility to understand what the manager wants. He finishes well with both feet. He's strong with his head, he has good technique."

However, Lampard has denied that any bids have been tabled for the German midfielder although confirming his admiration for the 21-year-old.

Despite the speculation surrounding the acquisition of Havertz, Lampard has backed Mason Mount to continue to play an important role in his Chelsea side and will not be surplus to requirements in the near future.

----------

Do Chelsea need to sign Kai Havertz? Leave your thoughts below!

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Watford in the Premier League on Saturday night at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Preview: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Watford to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Frank Lampard's side needing a win to boost their Champions League qualification hopes.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

Chelsea host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday 4th July and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Lampard defends Marcos Alonso after Gary Neville's criticism of Spaniard following West Ham defeat

Frank Lampard has defended Marcos Alonso after he was blasted for his role in Chelsea conceding in the late stages against West Ham.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard reveals when Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner will join up with Chelsea squad

Frank Lampard has confirmed when Chelsea's new signings Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner will start work with the rest of the squad.

Matt Debono

"I'm not aware of the talks' - Frank Lampard on Emerson Palmieri to Inter Milan

Frank Lampard has revealed he isn't aware of any talks that have taken place between Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri and Inter Milan.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard reacts to Premier League Manager of Month nomination

Frank Lampard reacted to the announcement that he was on the shortlist for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for June.

Matt Debono

Team news: Mateo Kovacic and Fikayo Tomori out of Chelsea's clash with Watford

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard nominated for June Premier League Manager of the Month award

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been shortlisted for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for June.

Matt Debono

Leaked: Images surface of Chelsea's new 2020/21 away kit

Chelsea have only recently announced their new home strip for the upcoming season and now pictures have surfaced of the Blues' away kit for the 2020/21 campaign.

Matt Debono