Chelsea given major boost in Dayot Upamecano chase with Thomas Tuchel appointment imminent

Chelsea have emerged as front-runners in the race to sign RB Leipzig centre-half Dayot Upamecano in the summer, owing to the imminent announcement of Thomas Tuchel as Blues boss.

Upamecano, 22, is one of the most sought-after center-halves in Europe, and reports have suggested the existence of a £38million release clause in his contract that becomes active in the summer.

According to Bild [via the Daily Mail], Tuchel's appointment could help sway the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge and tip the scales in Chelsea's favour and fend off interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Liverpool.

It had previously emerged that Upamecano could be heading for the exit door this summer, having attracted interest from some of the biggest names in Europe, including Chelsea.

Tuchel's ability to speak fluent French would certainly help Upamecano settle to life in London. Moreover, he'd be playing alongside his former club teammate, Timo Werner.

As per James Robson, Chelsea want to improve the defence and are keeping Upamecano 'under consideration' as they explore long-term options.

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman is expected to leave the German club in the summer, and would only be allowed to make a switch in January should a suitor exceed his release clause in their offer.

Upamecano burst onto the scene last season with a couple of match-winning defensive displays in the Champions League knock-out stages en route to the semi-finals, where they were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain.

Recent reports suggested that Arsenal have held talks with the Frenchman, who was heavily linked with a move away from Germany in the summer, but a move couldn't materialise.

Leipzig want to keep hold of one of their most priced assets in the January window, but could cash in on him during the summer, should the right offer present itself.

