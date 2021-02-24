Chelsea growing increasingly confident in their chase of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland

Chelsea are making progress in their bid to land Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland in the summer.

The Norwegian sensation, who's bagged 27 goals and seven assists in 25 appearances across all competitions so far this season, has been the subject of interest from a host of European clubs during recent months.

Dortmund have been hit hard by the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and need to trim their wage bill this summer, more so if they fail to seal a top-four finish in the Bundesliga this campaign.

According to Eurosport, Chelsea have made progress in their pursuit of Haaland behind the scenes and have held positive talks with the forward's entourage, which've made the club grow confident in their bid to capture the 20-year-old at the end of the season.

READ MORE: Revealed - Chelsea twice missed the opportunity to sign Jan Oblak from Atlético Madrid

READ MORE: Report - Bayern Munich make contact with Chelsea over Christian Pulisic

READ MORE: Revealed - Chelsea set to have 'huge €300M' transfer budget available this summer

It has been reported recently that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will splash the cash this summer and has decided that the club won't be 'quiet' in the summer transfer window. Haaland is the first name the Russian 'absolutely wants’ and is ready to land the Leeds-born striker 'at all costs'.

Moreover, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has made Haaland a priority signing ahead of the summer, alongside teammate Jadon Sancho.

It had emerged previously that Abramovich had 'promised' Tuchel that he will try to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge in the summer if the German ensures Champions League qualification for the west Londoners next season.

READ MORE: Roman Abramovich wants 'priority' target Erling Haaland at Chelsea 'at all costs'

READ MORE: Chelsea place RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konaté on shortlist of defensive options ahead of the summer

READ MORE: Chelsea express interest in Manchester United's Dean Henderson following goalkeeper's lack of minutes this season

It may be worth noting however, that figures close to the player have always maintained that Haaland will only switch Germany for England when he feels it is the right time and is currently under no pressure to move on from Dortmund.

Despite his €75 million release not kicking in till next summer, Haaland could be forced to consider his future at the German giants should Dortmund fail to secure a place in next season's Champions League. Chelsea want to make a move for the goalscorer this summer as they believe it will be 'almost impossible' to sign him next summer.

The Blues will have to fend off interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City, who consider Haaland as the long-term replacement for star striker Sergio Agüero, whose future at the club remains in serious doubt heading into the summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube