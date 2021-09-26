Chelsea Handed Antonio Rudiger Boost as Bayern Munich Director Rubbishes Rumours

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their attempts to keep defender Antonio Rudiger at the club as Bayern Munich have distanced themselves from reports linking the German club with the 28-year-old.
Rudiger is out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer and would be allowed to discuss a move with foreign clubs in January regarding a free transfer.
However, Bayern Munich director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic has played down the speculation.
Speaking to DAZN via Sport Witness, Salihamidzic said: It’s not okay when we talk about players who are at other clubs,"
The former player continued to highlight Bayern's already stacked defensive areas.
“(Bayern is) really well-staffed at centre-back. We have strengthened ourselves very well and brought in a top player in Upamecano; Lucas Hernandez is there, Tanguy Nianzou is there, Benjamin Pavard can also play inside – we are really very, very well staffed.
“We (he and Nagelsman) have had very little time; I had an appointment today on Friday. We didn’t see each other for that long, but we talk a lot about players – sure.” he concluded.
It was recently reported that Rudiger could become one of Europe's top earners as he looks to seal a £400,000-a-week contract if he departs Chelsea, with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid also interested in the defender.
