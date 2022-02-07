Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Handed Blow as Borussia Dortmund Announce Niklas Sule Signing

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit for defensive reinforcements in the summer transfer market at Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule is set to sign for Borussia Dortmund, it has been confirmed.

The 26-year-old will make the surprising move to Bayern's divisional rivals despite being a regular in the Bundesliga leaders' line-up.

Borussia Dortmund have now confirmed that German giant will move to them in the summer window upon the expiry of his contract in Munich.

Sule's agent confirmed that he had other options but decided to join Dortmund.

He said: “Niklas had other options, including some that would have made him more money.

“Niklas decided very soon after the first contact for Borussia Dortmund. I was impressed by how convinced he was with this decision.”

Read More

Chelsea made contact with Sule during the January transfer window regarding a summer move.

imago1009639457h

With Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen all out of contract this summer, Chelsea could have made a move for the German to replace their potential outgoings.

However, they will now have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

Tuchel's side are also expected to make a renewed move for Kounde this summer, but with Sule available on a free transfer Chelsea could look to swoop in.

Matthijs De Ligt and Wesley Fofana are alternative transfer targets for the Blues but it remains to be seen as to who will come through the door at Stamford Bridge come the summer window.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009639457h
Transfer News

Chelsea Handed Blow as Borussia Dortmund Announce Niklas Sule Signing

53 seconds ago
imago1009585779h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Meets With PSG Amid Summer Transfer Links

45 minutes ago
imago1009634699h
News

'The Best in the World' - Senegal Captain Kalidou Koulibaly Praises Chelsea's Edouard Mendy After African Cup of Nations Triumph

1 hour ago
imago1009639933h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make 'Powerful Offer' for Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo

2 hours ago
imago1009634632h
News

'We Worked Really Hard' - Edouard Mendy Reacts to African Cup of Nations Success With Senegal

2 hours ago
imago1006808208h
News

Report: Chelsea to Pay Damages to Four Former Players Amid Racist Bullying Allegations in 1990's

3 hours ago
imago1009634632h
News

"Edouuuuuu" - Chelsea Stars Congratulate Edouard Mendy for African Cup of Nations Triumph With Senegal

4 hours ago
imago1009642356h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Eder Militao in Their 'Future Plans' Amid Transfer Links

5 hours ago