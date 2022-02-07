Chelsea Handed Blow as Borussia Dortmund Announce Niklas Sule Signing

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit for defensive reinforcements in the summer transfer market at Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule is set to sign for Borussia Dortmund, it has been confirmed.

The 26-year-old will make the surprising move to Bayern's divisional rivals despite being a regular in the Bundesliga leaders' line-up.

Borussia Dortmund have now confirmed that German giant will move to them in the summer window upon the expiry of his contract in Munich.

Sule's agent confirmed that he had other options but decided to join Dortmund.

He said: “Niklas had other options, including some that would have made him more money.

“Niklas decided very soon after the first contact for Borussia Dortmund. I was impressed by how convinced he was with this decision.”

Chelsea made contact with Sule during the January transfer window regarding a summer move.

IMAGO / Passion2Press

With Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen all out of contract this summer, Chelsea could have made a move for the German to replace their potential outgoings.

However, they will now have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

Tuchel's side are also expected to make a renewed move for Kounde this summer, but with Sule available on a free transfer Chelsea could look to swoop in.



Matthijs De Ligt and Wesley Fofana are alternative transfer targets for the Blues but it remains to be seen as to who will come through the door at Stamford Bridge come the summer window.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube