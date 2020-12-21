Chelsea handed boost in pursuit of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that they have been unable to find an agreement with David Alaba over a new deal, handing a boost to interested parties including Chelsea.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the Allianz Arena at the end of the season and is yet to sign a new deal at the club.

Bayern have tried to hold negotiations but no agreement has yet been made, and it is unlikely that a deal will be struck.

It was reported that Chelsea were on the four-man shortlist chasing Alaba, which also included Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid.

Interested clubs have now received a boost after the Bayern chief executive confirmed that Alaba is likely to leave at the end of the season at the end of his contract.

"Bayern did everything we could to try and reach an agreement [with David Alaba]," said Rummenigge, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

"We had a lot of conversations, but we wanted answers from him by the end of October.

"This didn't happen and I don't know if we'll return to the negotiations.

"What I want to be clear about is that our offer showed exactly how much we value [Alaba], but he didn't accept it."

