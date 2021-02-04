Chelsea handed David Alaba transfer update

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in the summer.

The 28-year-old has refused to sign a contract extension with the German giants and will become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

It has been widely reported by various Spanish outlets in recent months that Real Madrid were leading the chase to sign the Austrian at the end of the season.

However, such claims have now been rubbished by Madrid Zone, who report that talks between Alaba and the La Liga champions haven't reached an advanced stage yet and that the player is willing to reject a move to Madrid should a top Premier League club make a better offer.

Max Bielefeld, reporter for Sky Sports News, has since confirmed that Alaba's entourage are holding talks with some of Europe's elite clubs and that there is no agreement in place with Real Madrid, who've made a big offer to bring the defender to Santiago Bernabéu.

Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are among those who are keeping tabs on the Austrian, with Manchester City and PSG now in the running to sign Alaba as well.

Despite The Athletic's claims that Chelsea won't be targeting Alaba despite his versatility and quality in general, it was reported recently by Sky Sports News that Chelsea want to bring him in during the summer, with the Blues in the hunt for a 'commanding centre-half' to partner Kurt Zouma in the long term.



However, it could be that the odds may be tipped in Chelsea's favour as some of the agents who helped being Thomas Tuchel to Chelsea this week are close to Alaba's entourage.

A natural left-back, Alaba has been converted into a center-half under Hansi Flick and needless to say, he's flourished while adapting his role with Alphonso Davies and Lucas Hernandez now the preferred options at left-back.

