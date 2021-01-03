Chelsea handed Erling Haaland boost as Mino Raiola confirms Barcelona links are fake

Chelsea have received a major boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland in the ongoing transfer window.

Haaland, 20, is represented by super-agent Mino Raiola, some of whose other clients include Paul Pogba, Matthijs De Ligt, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marco Verratti.

Amid rumours linking Haaland with a switch to Barcelona, Raiola has, since then, cleared the air by despising such claims.

Speaking to Sport1, Raiola said: "Fake news. I’ve never talked to any presidential candidate of Barcelona regarding Haaland and I won’t do. If there will be a new president elected in January, he can call me."

Haaland has ben linked with a move to Stamford Bridge courtesy of his goal-scoring exploits in Germany since the start of last season.

The Norwegian boasts extraordinary numbers for someone as young as him, and has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed the existence of a release clause worth £68 million in Haaland's contract at the German outfit, which will become active in 2022.

Though Dortmund have no intention of selling their star man in 2021, they could be tempted to cash in on Haaland should the right offer present itself - the club having a history of selling their most priced assets.

Whether that move materialises in January or in the summer remains to be seen, but any suitors will be aware that Dortmund will demand a hefty sum if they are to let go of their star striker.

