Chelsea handed fresh update on Bayern Munich defender David Alaba

Chelsea have been dealt a fresh blow in their pursuit of Bayern Munich star David Alaba in the summer.

Alaba, who turns 29 in June, has failed to agree a contract renewal with Bayern and will be a free agent in the summer, with Real Madrid close to agreeing a four-year deal worth £400,000-a-week with the Austrian.

It was reported earlier this week that Chelsea are unwilling to break their current wage structure to land the defender, who has put off a number of interested clubs by demanding to be paid an incredible £20 million per year.

As per Matt Law of The Telegraph, Alaba's wage demands are too high for Chelsea and furthermore, the predominant left-back, who has flourished at centre-back for the past two seasons, would like to operate as a defensive midfielder at his next club.

It had previously emerged that Chelsea could hold an upper hand in the race to sign Alaba as some of the agents who helped bring Blues boss Thomas Tuchel to the club in January are close to Alaba's entourage.

Moreover, there were reports coming from Spain last week that suggested that talks between Alaba and the La Liga champions haven't reached an advanced stage yet and that the player is willing to reject a move to Madrid should a top Premier League club make a better offer.

Manchester United, PSG and Liverpool have also been keeping tabs on the Austrian's situation at Bayern.

Having missed out on RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, Chelsea have now turned their attention to RB Leipzig's Ibrahim Konaté as an option to bolster their defensive options in the summer, as per German journalist and transfer expert Christian Falk.

Bayern Munich's confirmed capture of Upamecano comes as a blow to Chelsea, who had reportedly made him their top target going into the summer with Tuchel keen on bringing the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge to bolster his backline.

Jerome Boateng and Niklas Süle have been identified as alternate options at centre-back.

