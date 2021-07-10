Chelsea Handed Blow in Erling Haaland Pursuit as Dortmund Sport Director Discusses the Striker's Future

Borussia Dortmund sport director Michael Zorc has opened up on Erling Haaland's future, dealing Chelsea a big transfer blow ahead of the new season.

Chelsea have reportedly made signing the Norwegian striker their 'main priority' this summer.

However, the Blues could be set to miss out on the 20-year-old as Dortmund are planning their new season with the forward.

Speaking to BILD, via Fabrizio Romano, Zorc said: "Nothing has changed. We are still planning with Erling (Haaland) for the new season."

Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring in a new centre-forward this summer to bolster his attacking line which is set to lose Olivier Giroud and most likely Tammy Abraham this summer.

It was recently reported that Chelsea are expected to make their move to try to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea will look to test Dortmund's resolve with a bid this summer Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

However, it appears that the Germans are standing firm on their stance to keep the striker this summer despite a release clause kicking in next year which could see him laeve for as little as £68 million.

Chelsea are in a position to spend big this summer and their intent will be shown by how much they are willing to offer to try to land Haaland this summer as Dortmund value the striker at £150 million.

Tuchel's men have also eyed alternatives in Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Tottenham's Harry Kane but Haaland ramains the number one target.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

