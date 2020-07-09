Absolute Chelsea
Kai Havertz wants to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer to join Chelsea as Blues agree to pay £89m transfer fee

Ben Davies

Kai Havertz has asked Bayer Leverkusen to leave the club as he looks to make a switch to Chelsea this summer. 

The Blues are the frontrunners to sign the 21-year-old, with the German keen to play Champions League football next season.

Chelsea have already acquired Hakim Ziyech and fellow German Timo Werner ahead of the 2020/21 season and Havertz is set to join them in west London. 

Many members of the club are long term admirers of the attacking midfielder, with Chelsea reportedly willing to negotiate a price near to the £90 million asking fee set by the Bundesliga outfit.

Kai Havertz has already linked up with Chelsea-bound Timo Werner and has been capped seven times for Die Mannschaft netting once.Getty Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Havertz wants link-up with fellow German team-mates Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner at club level, and the Blues are poised to capitalise on the young star's desire to move to the Premier League.

No official bid has been lodged yet for the midfielder but Havertz is ready to discuss personal terms with the Blues. 

Leverkusen are looking for £90 million and Frank Lampard's side are ready to match the asking price - paying £62.9 million up front and £26.9 million in bonuses. 

Bayern Munich have reportedly ended their pursuit in the Bundesliga maestro, looking instead at more cost effective options, while Real Madrid are also thought to have reservations about meeting the asking price, which leaves Chelsea as stand alone candidates to bring Havertz to Stamford Bridge.

Leverkusen are willing to sell the player, providing the Blues meet the valuation, and central defender Antonio Rudiger has encouraged the club to make the move, earmarking the 21-year-old as an ideal fit for the Premier League.

The recruitment of Havertz in the summer transfer window would leave Lampard with a wealth of midfield options, raising doubts over the future of several key figures such as Jorginho.

However, Lampard has insisted that the Italian remains part of his future plans and will help encourage healthy competition in the club's ranks ahead of the new season.

