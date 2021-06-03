Romelu Lukaku Delivers Chelsea Summer Transfer Blow

Chelsea have suffered a monumental blow in their pursuit of Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a return back to Chelsea after leaving in 2014, but has revealed he will be staying at Inter Milan.

Lukaku is among several striking targets for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel, with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland on the shortlist.

But the Belgian, who is currently on international duty ahead of the European Championships this summer, has dealt the Blues' summer transfer plans a blow.

(Photo by DIRK WAEM/Belga/Sipa USA)

Lukaku was speaking on Belgian television station VTM on the 'DevilTime' show, and responded to questions over his future this summer.

He replied: "Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

He was heavily linked with a switch away from the recently crowned Serie A champions after boss Antonio Conte left the club.

On Conte, Lukaku added: “The heights I have reached as a player are thanks to him. He repeats a lot, repeats tactical exercises. In the beginning it was mostly individual, lots of videos to get tactically better.

“He was always constructive in his criticism. Not killing me off to kill me off, but killing me to make me better. If you do that every day, for a player like me, who is super focused on football, I could only get a better player. When I heard he was going to leave, it was difficult because we have such a hungry group and guys who really work for the team. And then the cycle was suddenly stopped.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube