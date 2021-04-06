Chelsea handed major transfer boost in pursuit of Erling Haaland - Manchester City 'not in the mix this summer'

Chelsea have been handed a major boost in their transfer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer.

Haaland, 20, is the subject of strong transfer interest from across Europe this summer including from Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League, as well as in Spain from Barcelona and Real Madrid. Mino Raiola has already held meetings with the Spanish clubs.

Dortmund don't want to sell the Norwegian this summer and are looking to hold onto Haaland for a further year before his €75 million release clause becomes valid next summer.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

A move this summer if it is considered could cost clubs in excess of £150 million and Chelsea have received a huge boost in their attempts to sign Haaland.

As per David Ornstein on the 'Ornstein and Chapman Podcast', he claims that Manchester City would 'possibly be not in the mix' this summer for Haaland because they don't want to get involved in a bidding war, nor do they wish to pay the fees which are involved in the deal, especially at the prices reported of in excess of £150 million.

Chelsea 'are up against it' with Real Madrid believed to be 'holding the aces' for Haaland however this could be one competitor out the way of having to try to battle with.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

It is clear Chelsea want a new centre-forward this summer with Sergio Aguero also being linked with the Blues.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has recently refused to talk about speculation linking Haaland with Chelsea.

"I will not answer that out of respect for the player and Borussia Dortmund. There is big news around him and his agent. It seems like they are creating a race for the player and I will fully accept this a player for Borussia Dortmund, a promising player of course.

"But he isn't our player and is not in our squad. So we will not comment on anything else regarding Haaland."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube