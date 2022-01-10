Chelsea Handed Sergino Dest Transfer Blow as Representative Delivers Update

Chelsea target Sergino Dest has 'no intention' of leaving Barcelona this month, according to a representative.

Thomas Tuchel is on the hunt for a new full-back following the injuries to Ben Chilwell (ACL) - who is out for the season - and Reece James (hamstring).

They have several options as they assess the possibilities for January. There is reluctance to make any permanent signing, with Emerson Palmieri the preferred option of recalling from Lyon.

Tuchel admitted: “I will not give you any details from that but in general I will not hide from the fact that we have a long-term injury to Ben Chilwell as our left wing-back who will miss the season.

"We know Emi, we appreciate him as a player and person in general. He had such a huge influence although he did not have a lot of minutes last season.

"He is a top guy, top professional and he is still a Chelsea player. It is not only what I wish for. We need to evaluate the situation. We are looking into it on this position. Emi is one of the options. I will not comment further.”

But the French side are reluctant of breaking the loan this month, while Lucas Digne is on his way to Aston Villa.

That leaves Dest. The 21-year-old was thought to be allowed to leave Barcelona this month, however Michael Reschke, who works at the German headquarters of the company representing the USMNT star, insists he won't be leaving the Camp Nou.

He told BILD, via Sport: "He has no intention of changing clubs."

Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have also been linked but he has all but ruled out a move to the former in the summer.

"I am quite skeptical about a possible transfer to Bayern this summer," Reschke added.

