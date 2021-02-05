Chelsea handed transfer update on Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho

Chelsea could be set to make a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho with the club considerably dropping their asking price for their man.

Sancho, 20, was heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United last year but a move couldn't materialise as the Red Devils failed to match the German outfit's £108 million [€123 million] of the 20-year-old, owing to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, according to SportBILD [via Mirror], Dortmund have been forced to reconsider their asking price for the England international as they stare at losses worth £66 million [€75 million] and could be willing to let Sancho leave in the summer should a club match their £88 million [€100 million] valuation of the winger.

It is no secret that Sancho was at the top of Manchester United's wish-list last summer but with negotiations stretching for months, the English club submitted a late £93 million [€106 million] bid as a last-ditch attempt to capture their man.

However, at the time, Dortmund were under no pressure to sell one of their most priced assets, certainly not for a fee less than his valuation and they stood their ground by rejecting United's desperate attempt to land Sancho in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

Sancho signed for Dortmund in the summer of 2017 after being deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester City following his ranks through the club's academy.

He has since then lit up the Bundesliga with his pace and trickery down the wings, and his performances for Dortmund earned him an England call-up in 2019.

This season however, Sancho hasn't been able to hit the heights of the previous two campaigns, bagging three goals and nine assists in the Bundesliga so far this season.

United's interest in signing Sancho has since cooled with their signing for promising youngster Amad Diallo, which has boosted their options on the right-wing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could renew their interest in Sancho in the summer with Dortmund lowering their asking price, but they'll need to fend off interest from Chelsea, who are bidding to enter the market in the hunt of world-class talent to build a title-winning squad under Thomas Tuchel.

