Kai Havertz to Chelsea latest: Blues 'happy to wait' to land German international

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz but are happy to wait to sign him until their Europa League campaign has ended.

Leverkusen remain in the Europa League and face Rangers next week in the last-16 and they don't want a deal to be announced prior to their campaign coming to an end.

Frank Lampard's side are becoming increasingly confident on landing the 21-year-old this summer as his fee is set to cost the Blues in the region of £70 million plus add-ons.

Havertz will sign a five-year-deal in west London, and as per TEAMtalk, the two clubs are close to agreeing a structured deal for the German's transfer.

The deal is reported to include a substantial up front payment, with further payments spread and made over the course of his five-year contract that he is set to sign.

A source told TEAMtalk on the deal: "Chelsea think they will get this one over the line, but it seems like Leverkusen don’t want anything announced until they have finished their Europa League campaign.

“Chelsea are happy to wait for that. And it looks like they are the only team with the money to get this deal done this summer."

Havertz has already informed Bayer Leverkusen that he wishes to depart this summer and is set to join fellow German Timo Werner who made his switch to the capital official earlier this month,

