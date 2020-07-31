Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Kai Havertz to Chelsea latest: Blues 'happy to wait' to land German international

Matt Debono

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz but are happy to wait to sign him until their Europa League campaign has ended. 

Leverkusen remain in the Europa League and face Rangers next week in the last-16 and they don't want a deal to be announced prior to their campaign coming to an end. 

Frank Lampard's side are becoming increasingly confident on landing the 21-year-old this summer as his fee is set to cost the Blues in the region of £70 million plus add-ons.

Havertz will sign a five-year-deal in west London, and as per TEAMtalk, the two clubs are close to agreeing a structured deal for the German's transfer. 

fbl-friendly-ger-fra
Havertz would join Timo Werner [left] and Antonio Rudiger [right] at the club. 

The deal is reported to include a substantial up front payment, with further payments spread and made over the course of his five-year contract that he is set to sign.

A source told TEAMtalk on the deal: "Chelsea think they will get this one over the line, but it seems like Leverkusen don’t want anything announced until they have finished their Europa League campaign.

“Chelsea are happy to wait for that. And it looks like they are the only team with the money to get this deal done this summer."

Havertz has already informed Bayer Leverkusen that he wishes to depart this summer and is set to join fellow German Timo Werner who made his switch to the capital official earlier this month, 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Willy Caballero sends message to Kepa Arrizabalaga regarding Chelsea future

Willy Caballero wants Kepa Arrizabalaga to stay at Chelsea this summer despite reports of the Spaniard accepting that his future lies away from the club.

Matt Debono

Kepa Arrizabalaga prepares for Chelsea exit after falling out of favour with Frank Lampard

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has reportedly conceded his time at the club will soon be over, after not being expected to feature against Chelsea's two remaining fixtures against Arsenal in the FA Cup Final and Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Ben Davies

Antonio Rudiger believes fellow German international Kai Havertz will be superb signing for Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger believes that Kai Havertz will be an excellent fit at Stamford Bridge, and will show the Blues mean business, with a real statement of intent before the start of the new season.

Ben Davies

Nathan Ake to Man City: Frank Lampard not keen on re-signing 25-year-old

Manchester City have had a bid accepted of £41 million for AFC Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, which means Chelsea have an opportunity to land the Dutchman this summer.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Olivier Giroud delivers verdict on Chelsea signing Timo Werner this summer

Olivier Giroud has hailed Chelsea's signing of Timo Werner this summer as the club look to boost their attacking options.

Matt Debono

Chelsea favourites to retain out-of-contract Willian this summer

Chelsea are favourites to keep hold of Brazilian winger Willian this summer with the 31-year-old out-of-contract.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Chelsea 2-0 Wolves: Mount and Giroud secure top-four spot for the Blues

Chelsea secured a top-four spot on the final day of the season after beating Wolves 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

by

tapwa

Negotiations between Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz 'getting hot'

Chelsea's move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz is heating up after they clinched Champions League football next season.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'really pleased' to have key player Olivier Giroud ahead of next season

Frank Lampard has expressed his delight over the performances of Olivier Giroud since January in the Premier League and is confident in him playing a similar role next season despite the arrival of German international Timo Werner in the summer.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard hails importance of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Frank Lampard highlighted the importance of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta to the squad this season and believes that his sensational performances have set the standard for the rest of the players in the squad at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies