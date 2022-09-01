Skip to main content

Chelsea Has Scheduled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Medical

Chelsea looks to complete the deal of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on transfer deadline day.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may finally get his move back to London after talks between Chelsea and Barcelona seem to be coming to a close. 

It was reported at first that Barcelona wanted £20-30 million for the Gabonese forward with Chelsea refusing to pay more than £15 million. 

Talks of a loan move were also discussed but due to the current economic situation of Barcelona, the Spanish club would only let Aubameyang go if there was a deal involving cash. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea will look to bring Aubameyang to the club after struggling to find a consistent striker so far this season. 

Aubameyang is a proven Premier League goalscorer, scoring 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal and also sharing the Golden boot award back in the 2018/19 season.

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea has already scheduled a medical for Aubameyang today with plans of finalising his move.

Chelsea is set to offer Barcelona £6.5 million and Marcos Alonso to bring Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge. 

Marcos Alonso

Alonso has pushed for the move to the Spanish club all summer but due to Barcelona's money issues, the move got complicated and delayed. 

The Blue's priority on deadline day is to bring Aubameyang and Mexican defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez to Chelsea.

