Report: Chelsea have 20% chance of signing Gianluigi Donnarumma if he leaves AC Milan - PSG and Juventus interested

Chelsea's chance of signing goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer if he leaves AC Milan have been revealed.

The 22-year-old's contract at the San Siro is set to expire at the end of the season and no new deal has been agreed yet between the parties.

As per Sport Mediaset, via Sempre Milan, many clubs are 'beginning to grow in confidence' that a deal to sign the Italian could be possible this summer.

Chelsea and PSG are reportedly 'willing to meet' the demands of Donnarumma and his team, with Juventus the only side in Italy who could have a chance of striking a deal.

A contract renewal remains the likeliest options despite interest from clubs around Europe.

The report states that Milan have a 40 per cent chance of keeping the 22-year-old. PSG are the favourites if he is to leave at 30 per cent, while Chelsea have a 20 per cent chance of landing the shot-stopper.

Chelsea have been long-term admirers of Donnarumma and despite the form of Edouard Mendy this season, if the Blues have a chance to sign him on a free transfer, they should be jumping at the opportunity this summer.

Milan are also set to land Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal this summer after being 'fully convinced' following his loan move in January.

