Report: Chelsea Have a 5-Year Contract Ready for Matthijs de Ligt to Sign Despite Bayern Munich’s Interest

Despite news linking Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich, the Blues still look set to close the deal.

Chelsea apparently can't complete a signing this summer without another club trying to hijack it.

So far, it's happened with Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Jules Kounde and many more.

De Ligt

One player who fans weren't expecting it to happen to was De Ligt, who Chelsea were apparently in the final stages of signing.

However, very reliable German journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that after a meeting with the Dutchman and his representatives, De Ligt was keen on a move to Bayern Munich.

Negotiations between the two clubs have reportedly already begun, with a fee between €60-80 million expected.

Despite this report linking De Ligt to Bayern, there are still other sources claiming that Chelsea haven't dropped their interest in the 22-year-old even though the German side are now involved.

Matthijs de Ligt
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, via Blue_Footy, Chelsea made contact with Juventus on Monday to close the deal for De Ligt.

The Blues apparently have a 5-year contract ready for the defender to sign with an option for the sixth worth €12-13million net plus bonuses.

It's still unsure whether the Dutchman wants to join Chelsea or Munich but if you're Todd Boehly, you can't let another transfer slip away.

