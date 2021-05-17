Chelsea Have 'Been in Touch' With Kane's Representatives, Wants Out of Spurs

Chelsea 'Have Been in Touch' With Harry Kane's Representatives After Forward Wants to Leave Tottenham

Chelsea are interested in signing Harry Kane this summer with the forward reportedly keen to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old has netted 22 goals and provided 13 assists in 33 appearances in the Premier League but has yet to win a trophy at Spurs.

Now Sky Sports report that Kane has informed Spurs of his desire to leave the club this summer ahead of the European Championships.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kane reportedly wants his future resolved before the Championships this summer, and would prefer to stay in the Premier League.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are all interested and have been in touch with the England forward's representatives over their desire to acquire the talisman.

Dealings between Chelsea and Spurs are rare following several run-ins between owners Roman Abramovich and Daniel Levy, and with being London rivals, a move for Kane to switch from north to west London could prove extremely difficult.

What has Harry Kane said on his future

Kane spoke of his desire to win 'team trophies' after he collected the Premier League Player of the Year award at the London Football Awards.

He told Sky Sports: "Individual awards are great, they are fantastic achievements. When I look back at the end of my career, these are the things I will go over and take in more but the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies.

“I want to be winning the biggest prizes there is to offer and we are not quite doing that.

“It is bittersweet, I would rather be winning team trophies and this one but it is what it is. I am proud to win it, it means it's been a good season on the pitch.

“So I have got to try and continue what I am doing.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube