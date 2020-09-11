SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea have bid accepted for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Matt Debono

Chelsea have had a bid accepted for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and he will now fly to London for a medical. 

The 28-year-old has agreed a five-year contract upon his arrival at Chelsea and will provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero in between the sticks for the Blues. 

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have found a breakthrough and have come to an agreement with the French club after several discussions between the two parties, and Mendy is now one step closer to becoming a Blues player. 

Mendy held talks with the Rennes management on Friday morning after he missed training with a small knock.

The deal for the Senegalese goalkeeper will be completed in the coming days as Mendy flies to London to undergo his medical ahead of a move. 

He will become Frank Lampard's seventh senior signing of the summer following the arrival of the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. 

Once Chelsea have completed their move for Mendy, West Ham's Declan Rice is the next on the agenda.

