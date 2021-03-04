Chelsea have 'no chance' of signing Erling Haaland this summer

Chelsea reportedly have 'no chance' of signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, according to reports in Germany.

Haaland, 20, is one of the hottest prospects in football having already proved himself in not only the Bundesliga but on the European stage as well.

He has attracted the top clubs across Europe with Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona just a few of the clubs showing interest.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Haaland has a £68 million release clause which becomes active next summer however clubs may look to poach the Norwegian this summer if it possible.

However, according to BILD, Chelsea have 'no chance' of landing Haaland and are not on the list of clubs he is attracted to.

As per the report, the only clubs Haaland is attracted to are Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Bayern Munich have pulled out of the race for the centre-forward.

Chelsea are believed to be one of the clubs who can afford to purchase Haaland.

Mino Raiola, Haaland's agent' provided an update on his future confirming only ten clubs could afford him this summer.

"It is obvious that everybody is looking at Erling as one of those potential new future stars because it's so difficult to do what he does at his age at his level.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

"Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy [Haaland] and give the platform you would like after you've been in Dortmund… and four of those clubs are in [England].

"I don't think there's a sports director or trainer in the world who would say 'not interested'. It's like saying: 'Is there a Formula 1 team who would not be interested in having Lewis Hamilton?'"

Champions League qualification for next season is set to be a huge factor in Haaland's future. If Dortmund fail to qualify, he is likely to be sold. And if an interested club doesn't qualify, they can all but rule themselves out of the race.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube