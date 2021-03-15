Chelsea have no plans to let Christian Pulisic to leave club this summer

Chelsea aren't planning on letting Christian Pulisic depart the club this summer regardless of his playing opportunities under Thomas Tuchel.

The 22-year-old has been limited to just two starts under the German head coach in his opening 12 games in charge.

Tuchel has previously admitted that his treatment of the American has been 'unfair' after his limited game time, which has seen reports of the USMNT star considering his future at the end of the season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But as per the Athletic, there is 'no appetite on Chelsea's part to move him on in the summer' even if 'opportunities remain limited in the weeks and months ahead — a scenario Tuchel does not envisage'.

Pulisic remains a key part of the plans at Stamford Bridge and Tuchel wants him to be ready for whenever his opportunity to play does come.

“He is in my plans," Tuchel has said on Pulisic's future. "He is an important player and he has the potential to be decisive for us from the bench and as a beginner. Is it necessary that he can prove it? Yes. But this is my job, and his job is to be ready, like everybody else. This is what you sign up for at a club like Chelsea."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Pulisic has been setback by injuries in a slow season for the 22-year-old, and he is yet to produce the performances of last season which fired Chelsea to Champions League qualification.

Patience is needed with the American, and if the Blues are able to give him time, they will hopefully reap the rewards sooner rather than later.

