Chelsea Have Shown 'Little Interest' in Lionel Messi - 'feelers' put out by Barcelona star's camp

Chelsea have shown 'little interest' over making a possible move for Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Messi is expected to make a decision on his future at the end of the season, which has ended in no La Liga title for the Spanish side after they were beaten by Celta Vigo at the weekend.

The 33-year-old's deal is up at the end of the season and he is yet to agree new terms, but as per the Sun he is open to a new 12-month deal, but only if Barcelona pay him £25 million per-year.

Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG and Chelsea have all been linked, and his agent, and father, Jorge Mendes has started to put 'feelers' out to the four clubs over a possible move. PSG and Man City are believed to be the only two clubs with a realistic chance of affording the Argentine.

What is Chelsea's role in all of this?

Chelsea have been linked with the forward on several occasions, but this time round they are showing 'little interest' and a move would be incredibly unlikely.

What has Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman said on Messi's future?

"We hope he will not leave because he is still the best player in the world and he has shown today,” Koeman told Marca.

“It is impossible to play without him.

“He has already scored 30 goals this season, which have given the team a lot of points.

“It is a question for Leo to decide.

“For me and for the team, we hope he stays because if don’t have him, we have doubts about who will score so many goals.”

