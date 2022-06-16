Report: Chelsea Hoping To Sign Ousmane Dembele From Barcelona As A Free Agent

Chelsea are hoping to sign Barcelona winger, Ousmane Dembele as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of this month, according to a new report.

The London club have held a timely interest in the French winger and are hopeful of landing the Barcelona star when his contract expires.

Dembele was of interest to a number of clubs as well as his current club, Barcelona who offered him multiple chances to sign a new deal.

The winger is now a big target for Thomas Tuchel's side this summer with the Blues hopeful of striking a deal.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea are said to be one of the front runners to sign the winger and are reportedly already working on a deal to sign Dembele as a free agent.

According to a new and recent report from The Athletic via the4thofficial;

"Chelsea are hoping to land Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer. It is understood that the Blues are working on a deal to bring the French winger to Stamford Bridge when he becomes a free agent at the end of this month."

It's understood that Tuchel admires the player and believes that the winger can help Chelsea achieve success for years to come.

