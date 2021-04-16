Chelsea identify Erling Haaland as 'top summer transfer target'

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland remains Chelsea's number one transfer target this summer.

Thomas Tuchel will soon discuss plans for next season in west London with Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech which will include their transfer plans as they look to mount a Premier League title challenge.

Chelsea are keen to sign a new centre-forward this summer and Haaland has been a name which has been heavily linked with the Blues.

As per the Standard, the 20-year-old remains their 'top target' this summer, however Chelsea have already been told by Dortmund they don't want to sell him this year.

His £68 million release clause is active from next summer and Dortmund are hoping to keep Haaland for one more season.

Claims to the contrary have been made that Chelsea believe Haaland is 'too expensive' and could look at alternative striking options, with Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Aguero linked - the latter the subject of big admiration from Tuchel.

Tuchel was recently asked about the Haaland speculation but refused to comment on another team's player.

"I will not answer that out of respect for the player and Borussia Dortmund," said Tuchel on transfer links. "There is big news around him and his agent. It seems like they are creating a race for the player and I will fully accept this a player for Borussia Dortmund, a promising player of course.

"But he isn't our player and is not in our squad. So we will not comment on anything else regarding Haaland."

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Haaland's teammate, Jude Bellingham, who has made a name for himself at the age of just 17.

