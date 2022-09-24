Chelsea In Advanced Talks With Fulham For 17-Year-Old Luke Harris

When it comes to new signings, Chelsea has been one of the top spenders after their busy summer transfer window.

Todd Boehly and his side managed to spend over £200 million, bringing in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The new Co-owner also focused on bringing in young talent to the club, helping to improve the academy set-up.

With that in mind, Chelsea brought in Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei for a combined total of £40 million.

The pair has predominantly featured in youth games for the club but Chukwuemeka managed to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly match with the first team, scoring two goals in the process and impressing new manager Graham Potter.

According to Mirror Sports, Chelsea has begun advanced talks with Fulham to try and sign highly rated youngster Luke Harris.

Reports currently suggest the Blues could pay up to £25-30 million for the 17-year-old.

Harris currently plays with Fulham's under 21 squad, playing three games and scoring four goals so far this season.

The 17-year-old saw a couple of first-team appearances in the London club's pre-season friendly fixtures but is yet to make his Premier League debut.

Last season Harris managed to score 13 goals in 18 appearances for Fulham's under-23 side, having his best season with the club.

