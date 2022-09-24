Skip to main content
Chelsea In Advanced Talks With Fulham For 17-Year-Old Luke Harris

Chelsea are have reached advanced talks with a young Fulham talent.

When it comes to new signings, Chelsea has been one of the top spenders after their busy summer transfer window. 

Todd Boehly and his side managed to spend over £200 million, bringing in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly

The new Co-owner also focused on bringing in young talent to the club, helping to improve the academy set-up.

With that in mind, Chelsea brought in Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei for a combined total of £40 million. 

Carney Chukwuemeka

The pair has predominantly featured in youth games for the club but Chukwuemeka managed to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly match with the first team, scoring two goals in the process and impressing new manager Graham Potter. 

According to Mirror Sports, Chelsea has begun advanced talks with Fulham to try and sign highly rated youngster Luke Harris

Reports currently suggest the Blues could pay up to £25-30 million for the 17-year-old. 

Luke Harris

Harris currently plays with Fulham's under 21 squad, playing three games and scoring four goals so far this season.

The 17-year-old saw a couple of first-team appearances in the London club's pre-season friendly fixtures but is yet to make his Premier League debut.

Last season Harris managed to score 13 goals in 18 appearances for Fulham's under-23 side, having his best season with the club. 

