Report: Chelsea in Negotiations With Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde & Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea are still negotiating deals for four centre-backs this summer transfer window.

Even though Chelsea are on the verge of signing Nathan Ake from Manchester City this summer, they still need a couple of other centre-back signings.

Due to losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, Thomas Tuchel is very light on central defenders.

Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt have been the two main names that the Blues have been linked with this window.

However, multiple outlets are claiming that De Ligt is close to joining Bayern Munich and that Kounde wants to play for Barcelona next season.

A lot of fans are starting to think that Ake might be the only centre-back signing this summer.

Fortunately, a new report from England has claimed that Chelsea are still in the hunt for another two central defenders this summer.

According to the Telegraph, Todd Boehly is still in negotiations with multiple clubs to find Tuchel centre-backs.

The report states that Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde and Kalidou Koulibaly are all still being discussed by the Blues.

Kimpembe and Koulibaly are definitely two names that Chelsea fans would be happy about signing.

It seems like the other two might be off the table but it would be a very successful summer if Boehly replaced Rudiger, Azpilicueta and Christensen with Ake, Kimpembe and Koulibaly.

