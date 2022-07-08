Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea in Negotiations With Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde & Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea are still negotiating deals for four centre-backs this summer transfer window.

Even though Chelsea are on the verge of signing Nathan Ake from Manchester City this summer, they still need a couple of other centre-back signings.

Due to losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, Thomas Tuchel is very light on central defenders.

Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt have been the two main names that the Blues have been linked with this window.

Jules Kounde

However, multiple outlets are claiming that De Ligt is close to joining Bayern Munich and that Kounde wants to play for Barcelona next season.

A lot of fans are starting to think that Ake might be the only centre-back signing this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fortunately, a new report from England has claimed that Chelsea are still in the hunt for another two central defenders this summer.

According to the Telegraph, Todd Boehly is still in negotiations with multiple clubs to find Tuchel centre-backs.

Presnel Kimpembe

The report states that Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde and Kalidou Koulibaly are all still being discussed by the Blues.

Kimpembe and Koulibaly are definitely two names that Chelsea fans would be happy about signing.

It seems like the other two might be off the table but it would be a very successful summer if Boehly replaced Rudiger, Azpilicueta and Christensen with Ake, Kimpembe and Koulibaly.

 Read More Chelsea News

Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Waiting On Raphinha Decision Despite Barcelona’s Interest

By Callum Baker-Ellis34 minutes ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona's Deals To Try Sign Cesar Azpilicueta And Marcos Alonso has Be Chelsea's Breakthrough In The Race To Sign Frenkie De Jong

By Connor Dossi-White4 hours ago
James
News

Report: Chelsea Set To Offer Young Star Reece James A New Contract Despite European Interest

By Connor Dossi-White5 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Report: Dutch Defender Nathan Ake Has Begun Advanced Talks With Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White6 hours ago
Ronaldo
Transfer News

Top 7 Chelsea Transfer Rumours So Far This Summer From De Jong to Ronaldo

By Melissa Edwards11 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

‘It Would Be Strange’ - Pundit Thinks Cristiano Ronaldo Playing for Chelsea Would Be ‘Funny'

By Callum Baker-Ellis11 hours ago
De Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Out of the Race for Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt as Bayern Munich Edge Closer to Signing the Dutchman

By Callum Baker-Ellis12 hours ago
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan

By Callum Baker-Ellis12 hours ago