Chelsea are continuing to ramp up their summer transfer plans and are setting their sights on Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell.

Frank Lampard's side have already acquired Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and are on the verge of signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

The Blues have funds available following their transfer ban and including the sales of Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata to Real, and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Now Fabrizio Romano reports that the Blues are in talks with Leicester City over Ben Chilwell.

The 23-year-old England international is wanted by Frank Lampard and he also wants to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Chilwell has been touted to set the Blues back £50-80 million with varying valuations being put on the defender.

Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri have failed to convince Lampard this season that they are the long-term option at left-back. That has seen Cesar Azpilicueta switch to the left-hand side to fill the role.

Football.London report that a deal could be verbally agreed before the window opens on July 1.

The Blues are believed to be waiting for the completion of Timo Werner's transfer before making their move for Chilwell.

Alternative options have been shortlisted with Nicolas Tagliafico [Ajax] and Alex Telles [FC Porto] being targeted as other options.

