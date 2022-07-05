The former Bournemouth defender could help to patch a defence reeling from the loss of both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

With Rudiger and Christensen heading to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, the Blues are in need desperate need of reinforcements at the back.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea are currently in talks to sign Ake from the Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 27-year-old has previously spent time at the club, after being with the outfit for six years in the academy. He departed in 2017 to AFC Bournemouth after three loan spells in his time at Stamford Bridge.

Since joining Man City in 2020 the centreback has made just 24 appearances, a tiny amount compared to his pivotal role in the Bournemouth set-up.

IMAGO / PA Images

City is thought to want £50million for the player, and with Matthijs De Ligt and Jules Kounde amongst other names in contention, it is unknown whether the Blues would wish to depart with such a large sum so early in the transfer window.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea are in the best position to sign Ajax and Juventus star De Ligt, with Bayern Munich also known to be interested in the talented youngster.

Read More Chelsea News