Chelsea 'in talks' with AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Chelsea and Manchester United have both held talks with Mino Raiola, the agent of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 22-year-old's future is currently hanging in the balance with the Italian yet to agree a new deal at the San Siro.

Donnarumma is currently on €6 million-a-season but wants his new contract to be worth in the region of €10 million. Milan have only offered €7.5 million.

Chelsea and Manchester United are admirers of the shot-stopper and it has been revealed they have held talks with Raiola, Donnarumma's agent.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, journalists Duncan Castles said: “Our information is that both Chelsea and Manchester United have been in talks with Raiola about Donnarumma.

“It looks like Donnarumma has an opportunity to move to England, should he choose to.

“Accompanied by the commission that Raiola seeks and would want for free transfer of such a valuable asset.

“There is an opportunity for either club and others to secure Donnarumma on a longer-term contract without their being a fee."

Donnarumma wants to remain in Italy but if he can't agree a new deal, a switch to England could be a very attractive proposition for the Italian goalkeeper.

With Fikayo Tomori seemingly settled in Milan, Chelsea could look to negotiate a deal which could suit both parties - Tomori staying in Italy and Donnarumma heading to west London.

