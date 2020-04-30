Absolute Chelsea
Report: Chelsea in talks to sign PSG youngster Kays Ruiz-Atil

Matt Debono

Chelsea are currently in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over teenager Kays Ruiz-Atil, according to reports in France.

The 17-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Parc Des Princes with contract talks stalling.

Ruiz-Atil's deal in France expires at the end of the 2020/21 season after making the switch from Barcelona in 2015.

Now L'Equipe report that Chelsea have been in touch with the teenager's family, however they want to know what both the club and boss Frank Lampard have in store for Ruiz-Atil if he were to make the move to London.

The midfielder is reportedly willing to remain in France, however wants assurances of his future in the PSG side, having yet to make his debut under Thomas Tuchel.

DONE DEAL: Chelsea have already secured their first signing of the summer - Hakim Ziyech.

Lampard has proven himself with bringing through the young talent at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount Reece James and Billy Gilmour are several of the names to have broken through in the Chelsea side this season, having thrived off of the opportunity given by Lampard.

Following the financial implications which may be caused as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Chelsea could look to go for cheaper young talent to bolster their squad following a successful season with a youthful looking side in Lampard's first season in the dugout in west London.

