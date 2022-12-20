Chelsea Injury Updates: Mason Mount & Wesley Fofana

Chelsea return to Premier League action in seven days against Bournemouth, and are unlikely to be anywhere near full strength for the clash. The Blue's suffered a further injury blow today.

Mateo Kovacic is unlikely to be available for the Bournemouth game after his efforts in the World Cup, and there are some injuries that have been brought back from the World Cup.

Here's a full injury round-up for the players in the squad.

Wesley Fofana is set to miss the Bournemouth game. IMAGO / PanoramiC

Injury Round-Up

Mason Mount missed today's friendly with a calf strain and his recovery time is currently unknown. The midfielder will have brought the injury back from Qatar.

Wesley Fofana went off injured holding his knee, but the French defender was full of high spirits on Instagram earlier today. Fofana commented under a news post about his injury, "Nothing bad champ, in not even one month we're back to smash it all".

Good news for Fofana, but Chelsea will again be without their big money defender for the game against Bournemouth.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is yet to recover from the injury he was been nursing throughout the international break, and Thiago Silva did not feature in today's friendly. Silva is not thought to be injured however.

N'Golo Kante is still out injured but Reece James is back for selection for Chelsea. They play Bournemouth next Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

