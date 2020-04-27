Chelsea interested in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Chelsea are showing interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

The 20-year-old has caught the attention of several top European clubs after his impressive rise through the ranks at Leverkusen.

His performances for club have seen him breakthrough into the Germany National Team, which has seen him make seven appearances for his country after making his debut in 2018 against Peru.

Havertz has struggled this season compared to the 2018/19 campaign - six goals and five assists in 22 Bundesliga outings this season is far short of the 20 goals and seven assists produced in the previous season.

But as per The Athletic, Frank Lampard's side are keen on landing Havertz, who is seen as an alternative to Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also interested in the 20-year-old, who is valued at around £100 million.

Bayern are thought to be favourites to land Havertz this summer, who looks destined to leave Leverkusen.

----------

DONE DEAL: Chelsea have already landed Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

----------

Havertz is a versatile attacking midfielder who can either play centrally or out wide.

Chelsea have a whole host of options in the attacking parts of the midfield - Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all occupy roles in the final third of the Blues side.

Lampard is looking to build a youthful squad in west London and Havertz fits the bill - but the price-tag could put the Blues off.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube