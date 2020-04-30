Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba this summer.

Lampard is looking to find a permanent figure at left-back to replace Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri. Cesar Azpilicueta has also been used in the role this season.

According to Sky Sports' Guillem Balague, Lampard is keen on the Austrian - who can also play at centre-back and in central midfield.

"There's another player that if available, if not wanted by others, if he doesn't go anywhere else, Chelsea would like. And that's Alaba," Balague said on his YouTube channel.

"He's been approached by other clubs, yes, but Chelsea will be interested in Alaba and I think that his versatility will really work in favour of Frank Lampard.

"He can play as you know in the midfield, in the full-back position as well of course, that's where he's very well known as, but Pep Guardiola made him much more than just a full-back.

"It will be interesting to see him in the Premier League. That's certainly one to keep an eye on."

Lampard is thought to be keen on Alaba's versatility, but would face heavy competition for the Bayern defender.

Manchester City, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all reportedly interested in him.

Chelsea have also shortlisted Leicester City's Ben Chilwell and FC Porto's Alex Telles as long-term replacements at left-back.

His contract is set to expire next summer, and Bayern are keen to secure a transfer fee for the Austrian rather than letting him go for nothing.

